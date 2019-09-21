Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $546,000 as Stock Rose; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Shares Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Holding by $10.00 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.39M shares traded or 82.76% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DON CALLAHAN, HEAD OF OPERATIONS & TECH, TO DEPART

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 5.07% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Whittier Trust invested in 1,030 shares. Northern Tru invested in 7.32M shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 299,583 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 91,783 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 74,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 138,180 shares stake. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.05% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) or 72,548 shares. Morgan Stanley has 10.38M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 223,652 shares. Parametric Port Assocs holds 739,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 74,421 shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (NYSE:TKC) by 721,794 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $32.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.