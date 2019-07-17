Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Infosys LTD (INFY) Position as Shares Declined; As Heico (HEI) Stock Rose, Fred Alger Management Boosted by $6.71 Million Its Stake

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 71,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88M, up from 949,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 235,686 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 8.52 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $70.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 7,818 shares to 56,050 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 314,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $413,312 activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider SCHRIESHEIM ALAN bought $115,012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 11,047 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Franklin Res reported 876,444 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 21,231 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 52,697 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,703 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 3,493 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Moreover, Bb&T Lc has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 43,510 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Florida-based Raymond James Serv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 640 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technologies. Geode Capital Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 465,554 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,722 shares.

