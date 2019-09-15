Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding by $546,000 as Stock Price Rose; Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $341,380

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.05% or 146,914 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.07% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,802 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.02% or 66,121 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.06% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.05% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 114,421 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has 390 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 126,655 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,156 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 159,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 6,049 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.01% or 5,955 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 10,100 shares to 30,950 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 31,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.64M for 15.17 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telekom. Ind. Pers. (NYSE:TLK) by 338,639 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $67.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro by 786,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Cia De Minas Buena. (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Cap Prtn Lc Ny owns 133,053 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.42% or 116,000 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc has 40,992 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 4,758 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 30,422 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 49,911 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,558 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Asset Mngmt has 38,815 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 33,192 were reported by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 686,744 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd. Horseman Capital Ltd accumulated 20,000 shares.