Oldfield Partners Llp Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) Trimmed by $9.02 Million as Market Value Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Increases Position in Antero Res (AR)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.28% or $0.375 during the last trading session, reaching $4.415. About 7.22 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 2.46 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 11.22M shares stake. Mraz Amerine & Associates reported 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 141,287 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 257,923 shares. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 987,268 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 797,475 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Management. Caymus Capital Prns LP invested in 7.92% or 4.04M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Citigroup stated it has 210,410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 16,697 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 15. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 217,633 shares to 826,225 shares, valued at $51.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $592.67M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $70.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).