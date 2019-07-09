Oldfield Partners Llp Stake In Embraer Sa (ERJ) Was Upped; Maple Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) as Stock Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 91.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 112,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 2.90 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 04/04/2018 – Penn Virginia Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.11M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24 million, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 314,666 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER HAS SEEN GROWING INTEREST FROM COS. IN E2 JETS: CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 19/03/2018 – MOROCCO INTERESTED IN BUYING EMBRAER JETS: BRAZIL PRESIDENCY; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 16/04/2018 – EMBRAER DELIVERS 14 COMERCIAL JETS, 11 EXECUTIVES 1Q18

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43M for 10.95 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Bigger Is Better in Banking – The Motley Fool” on February 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Battle Over The BB&T/SunTrust Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Before SunTrust: BB&T’s Mergers and Acquisitions Over the Last Decade – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr has 22,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 537,763 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.46% or 76,116 shares. Cleararc accumulated 0.12% or 10,752 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 41,492 are held by Continental Advsr Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,555 shares stake. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.21% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 2.13M shares. Interocean Capital Lc stated it has 6,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation accumulated 48,943 shares. Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.92% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 22,248 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 22,650 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 6,052 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.