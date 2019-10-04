Oldfield Partners Llp Stake in Citigroup (C) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; National (NNN) Market Valuation Declined While Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Position by $773.67 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NNN) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 845,404 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 526,650 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $84.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmnt (NYSE:SUI) by 77,371 shares to 153,871 shares, valued at $19.73B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno (NYSE:TRNO) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Int (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $118.43 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.