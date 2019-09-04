Oldfield Partners Llp Raised By $2.21 Million Its Ternium Sa (TX) Holding; Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc (AWF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 25 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold their positions in Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 14.20 million shares, down from 16.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 24 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 81,900 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.86M shares with $50.75M value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 284,875 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million

More notable recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy and KLX Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; YPF and Ternium among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 155,920 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,493 activity.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.31% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund for 2.87 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 201,138 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 109,570 shares.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AWF: Income On The Decline – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWF: Still Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF AWF: High Yield Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AWF: Is This High Income Fund The Right Move For 2018? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2017.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 49.79 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds.