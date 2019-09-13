Oldfield Partners Llp Position In Ternium Sa (TX) Was Has Lifted; Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 503,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 196,280 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 4,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,917 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 17,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.53M shares to 4.58M shares, valued at $92.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.