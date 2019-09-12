Oldfield Partners Llp Position in Ternium Sa (TX) Has Increased by $11.08 Million as Shares Declined; Portland Investment Counsel Position in Carnival (CCL) Increased by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 27.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 503,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.12 million, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 341,737 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 4.16 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System

More recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s What Ternium S.A.’s (NYSE:TX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 33,000 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $87.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.58 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,084 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 57,151 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 19,035 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 23,973 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 2,562 shares. 36,500 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 368,638 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt reported 60,100 shares stake. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 10,175 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 189,978 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd holds 1.84% or 487,414 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Company reported 1.26% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 90,100 shares. First National Trust Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).