Oldfield Partners Llp Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.08 million shares with $75.94M value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $153.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc

Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 125 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 151 sold and decreased their holdings in Wabco Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 43.07 million shares, down from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wabco Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 104 Increased: 76 New Position: 49.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.96M for 18.92 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 6.38% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. for 1.14 million shares. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owns 1.31 million shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp has 4.61% invested in the company for 396,727 shares. The Louisiana-based Villere St Denis J & Co Llc has invested 4.6% in the stock. Magnetar Financial Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 15,114 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt reported 0.37% stake. 41,403 were accumulated by Credit Capital Invs Llc. Boyar Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 29,554 shares. Condor Mgmt reported 0.36% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 294,804 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 31.08 million shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 427,606 shares. Moneta Group Inc Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Duncker Streett reported 7,316 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 14,228 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 5,651 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,712 shares. 461,525 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.55% or 254,806 shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 34,000 shares to 88,307 valued at $4.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 38,500 shares and now owns 196,200 shares. Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.