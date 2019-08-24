Oldfield Partners Llp Lifted Stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by $324,700 as Market Value Declined; Green Square Capital Cut Lkq Com (LKQ) Holding as Market Value Declined

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 1.03M shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 11,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 33,969 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 45,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md reported 314,648 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 90,475 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Advisor Grp Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9,831 shares. United Fin Advisers Llc reported 0.06% stake. Thompson Management reported 1.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 18,770 shares. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 119,906 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.29 million shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 407,924 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 10,370 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 950 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Aqr Lc has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 81,871 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.50M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.