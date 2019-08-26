Oldfield Partners Llp Lifted Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) Sentiment Is 0.79

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 81,900 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.86 million shares with $50.75 million value, up from 1.78M last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 238,805 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 14 reduced and sold their stakes in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.73 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 161,342 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 132,926 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $305.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 41,756 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

