Oldfield Partners Llp Lifted Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake; Shorts at ENERKON SOLAR INTERNATIONAL (ENKS) Raised By 26.19%

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Embraer Sa (ERJ) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 2.85M shares as Embraer Sa (ERJ)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 6.11M shares with $116.24M value, up from 3.26 million last quarter. Embraer Sa now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 835,220 shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS

ENERKON SOLAR INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:ENKS) had an increase of 26.19% in short interest. ENKS’s SI was 5,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.19% from 4,200 shares previously. With 99,200 avg volume, 0 days are for ENERKON SOLAR INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:ENKS)’s short sellers to cover ENKS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.81% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1478. About 300 shares traded. Enerkon Solar International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENKS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Enerkon Solar International, Inc., through its subsidiary, SAS Health and Beauty Corp., makes and sells skin care products in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.86 million. It also provides vitamin supplement products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Castle Holding Corp. and changed its name to Enerkon Solar International, Inc. in November 2017.