Oldfield Partners Llp Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF); Mattel I (Put) (MAT) Holder Ubs Oconnor Lifted Holding by $1.26 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Mattel I (Put) (MAT) by 3970% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 992,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29B, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Mattel I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 2.26M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 196,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 157,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 4.51M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 47,800 shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $100.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford (NYSE:REXR) by 43,400 shares to 94,600 shares, valued at $3.82B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 77,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,500 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Rea (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Amg Funds Ltd Com reported 91,452 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 868,407 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt holds 16,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 632,222 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 44,115 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 531,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 37,882 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 600,938 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 26,726 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 53 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,331 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mattel Stock Popped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UNO® Introduces First Official Braille Deck – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “History Will Repeat for Mattel Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Has Mattel Finally Reached a Turning Point? – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.