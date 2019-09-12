Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Position; Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stake by 24.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 6,900 shares as Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)’s stock declined 19.27%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 35,480 shares with $1.69M value, up from 28,580 last quarter. Spirit Airlines Inc now has $2.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 1.14 million shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-H; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss $44.9M; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel

Qs Investors Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc sold 5,273 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 86,670 shares with $9.95 million value, down from 91,943 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $120.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 3.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 93,508 shares. 573,255 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 2.77M shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 13 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 174,558 shares. Usa Portformulas accumulated 7,586 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 6,900 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 61,829 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 464,646 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 132,130 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 47,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Spirit Airlines has $83 highest and $4100 lowest target. $55.33’s average target is 42.79% above currents $38.75 stock price. Spirit Airlines had 14 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, March 28. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of SAVE in report on Monday, September 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, September 9.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Wiggins Rocky bought $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) stake by 1.53 million shares to 4.58M valued at $92.28 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hewlett Packard stake by 47,800 shares and now owns 6.71 million shares. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.69% below currents $128.58 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Sell” rating and $10000 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11700 target. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Qs Investors Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 80,925 shares to 208,510 valued at $38.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 774 shares and now owns 27,228 shares. Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) was raised too.