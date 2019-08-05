Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holding By $4.53 Million; Tig Advisors Has Lifted Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake By $2.15 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 188,900 shares as Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 2.87M shares with $70.29M value, up from 2.68 million last quarter. Sk Telecom Co Ltd now has $14.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 867,372 shares traded or 167.86% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps

Tig Advisors Llc increased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 244.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 716,852 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $3.87 million value, up from 293,300 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $1.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 2.72M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.58 million shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 67,931 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,832 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Company has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.16 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Strs Ohio has 52,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 114,160 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 12,190 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 202,656 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.03% or 190,403 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 0% or 17,350 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 76,736 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 108 shares.

