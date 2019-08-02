Oldfield Partners Llp Increased Embraer Sa (ERJ) Position; Digimarc (DMRC) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 31 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold positions in Digimarc Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Digimarc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Embraer Sa (ERJ) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 2.85 million shares as Embraer Sa (ERJ)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 6.11 million shares with $116.24M value, up from 3.26 million last quarter. Embraer Sa now has $3.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 365,814 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 09/03/2018 – Embraer in talks with several Indian airlines on E-175 jet orders – exec; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 11.06% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 277,206 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 573,541 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 8,435 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,237 shares.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $561.48 million. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 92,424 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 50.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

