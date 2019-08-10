Oldfield Partners Llp Has Upped Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Position By $324,700; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 19,100 shares as Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 4.37 million shares with $75.49M value, up from 4.35 million last quarter. Cia De Minas Buenaventura now has $3.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 986,546 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 400,000 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 4.60M shares with $183.91 million value, up from 4.20 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $197.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4800 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target.

