Oldfield Partners Llp Has Upped By $2.21 Million Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Holding By $5.33 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) stake by 1107.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 66,675 shares as Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 72,695 shares with $5.86M value, up from 6,020 last quarter. Copa Holdings S.A. now has $4.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 220,856 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 81,900 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.86 million shares with $50.75 million value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 302,297 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY) stake by 75,054 shares to 408,243 valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) stake by 6,140 shares and now owns 32,330 shares. Roche Holding Ag (Adr) (RHHBY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The 737 MAX’s Grounding Can’t Stop Copa Holdings’ Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copa Holdings SA (CPA) CEO Pedro Heilbron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Just In: Copa Holdings Stock Upgraded After Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: AZUL & CPA’s Q2 Earnings Beat, JBLU’s July Traffic Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.25’s average target is 12.72% above currents $104.02 stock price. Copa Holdings had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) rating on Thursday, August 8. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8.