Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million; Stock Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 4.81M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.02M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 84 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 29.68M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,200 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spf Beheer Bv holds 904,379 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 428 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,090 shares. 6,150 are held by Sit Invest Associate Inc. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 300 shares. Jnba has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,787 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And invested in 0.06% or 2,285 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.36% or 2.23M shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 6,011 shares. Fort Lp reported 1,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Advsrs Limited reported 14,818 shares.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $50.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Prop. by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

