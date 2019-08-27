Oldfield Partners Llp Has Raised Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Position By $4.53 Million; Shorts at Mueller Water Products (MWA) Raised By 21.21%

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) stake by 7.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 188,900 shares as Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 2.87M shares with $70.29 million value, up from 2.68M last quarter. Sk Telecom Co Ltd now has $14.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 351,892 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had an increase of 21.21% in short interest. MWA’s SI was 3.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.21% from 2.47M shares previously. With 1.05M avg volume, 3 days are for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)’s short sellers to cover MWA’s short positions. The SI to Mueller Water Products’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 422,809 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down

Among 3 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $12.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 4.90% above currents $10.01 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Friday, May 10. The stock of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 33.26 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

