Oldfield Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) as Share Price Declined; As Range Resources (RRC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 54,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 992,819 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 8.99 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 1.60 million shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $624,843 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 11,960 shares. Westwood Gp has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Caymus Capital Prtn LP holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.36 million shares. South Dakota Council reported 103,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,606 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Macquarie Group Ltd has 4,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 492,614 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 53,684 shares. Madison Inv owns 444,200 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advisors reported 32,201 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 580,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 69,228 shares. 167,811 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Co. Hightower Limited has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Holding Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 251,552 shares to 526,455 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern Industries Inc. (NYSE:KSU) by 10,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,548 shares, and has risen its stake in John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A).