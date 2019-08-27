Oldfield Partners Llp Has Raised Its Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Position; As Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Valuation Declined, Cortland Advisers Boosted Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 583,019 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 2.26M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 6,709 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,369 shares. Asset Management reported 277,630 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 4,698 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Bancorporation Trust Of Newtown reported 7,466 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Creative Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,172 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 2,043 shares. 16,828 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability. Patten Gru has 0.5% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 15,202 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.06% or 511,737 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 135,900 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,515 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.