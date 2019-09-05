Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake by $9.02 Million; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Value Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 88,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 2.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 9.94M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 19/03/2018 – Greenwich Time: InfoSys Deal Says A Lot For State; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 378,152 shares. 24,786 are owned by Va. 5,104 are held by Landscape Management Lc. Calamos Advisors Ltd Com has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.15 million shares. Jet Cap Investors Limited Partnership owns 45,792 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. 216,815 are held by Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Liability. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 60,334 shares. Horizon Lc invested in 24,838 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 3,369 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,335 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 88,123 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 344,748 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca reported 123,138 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 4,247 shares.

