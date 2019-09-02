Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake by $9.02 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $478,530

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 02/05/2018 – Infosys and Astound Partner to Deliver Better Service Experience Through an AI Enhanced Enterprise Service Management Café; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Infosys Ltd. – To Consider Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2018 And Dividend; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Prop. by 12,800 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.21M for 20.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge RPA 18.0 to Unify the Human-digital Workforce – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infosys: Still A Buy As Margins Should Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.