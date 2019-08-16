Oldfield Partners Llp Has Increased Ternium Sa (TX) Position; Newjersey Resources (NJR) Shorts Decreased By 10.38%

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (TX) stake by 4.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 81,900 shares as Ternium Sa (TX)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.86M shares with $50.75M value, up from 1.78 million last quarter. Ternium Sa now has $3.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 400,179 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream divisions. It has a 30.7 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 35,350 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 64,675 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Gemmer Asset owns 181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont has 418 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 12.27 million shares. 912 are held by Adirondack Trust. Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,142 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 9,007 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

