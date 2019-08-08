Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $9.02 Million as Shares Rose; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Market Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.11 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 6.04 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q DIV/SHR 20.50 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 19,648 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $37.64M for 18.88 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salient Advsr has 0.53% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 7,659 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 30 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,000 shares. 193 were reported by Prelude Ltd Liability Com. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 6.92% or 1.32 million shares. Vanguard owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 531,907 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 83,988 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 5,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 598,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 293 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mai Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 53,220 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 4,954 shares.

