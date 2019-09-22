Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding in Citigroup (C) by $546,000 as Share Value Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, New England Research & Management Trimmed Position by $807,989

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.94 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,167 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 9,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro by 786,600 shares to 6.28 million shares, valued at $89.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,300 shares to 5,738 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.