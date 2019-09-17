Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Position; Shorts at Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Raised By 29.98%

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 0.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 7,800 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 1.08 million shares with $75.94 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $157.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.56. About 5.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) had an increase of 29.98% in short interest. HCFT’s SI was 63,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.98% from 48,700 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s short sellers to cover HCFT’s short positions. The SI to Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.0194 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3294. About 2,365 shares traded. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) has risen 0.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities , mortgages, and other real estate related assets. The company has market cap of $78.87 million. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. It has a 35.8 P/E ratio. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.63% above currents $69.56 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) stake by 503,555 shares to 2.37M valued at $53.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 526,650 shares and now owns 3.40 million shares. Telekom. Ind. Pers. (NYSE:TLK) was raised too.

