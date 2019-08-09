Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Ehealth (EHTH) Stake by $5.94 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 6.08 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS, FINAL DIVIDEND APRIL 12-13

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 95,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 296,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.47 million, up from 200,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 202,779 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $116.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Infosys: Still A Buy As Margins Should Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Drives Modern Application Strategy for Enterprises With API Speed Layer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $601.55 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eHealth, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aon (AON) Stock Up 37.9% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 16,904 shares to 125,941 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 68,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,338 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).