Oldfield Partners Llp Has Boosted Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) Stake; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Had 2 Bulls

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC) stake by 13.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 721,794 shares as Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. (TKC)’s stock rose 4.32%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 5.89M shares with $32.29M value, up from 5.17 million last quarter. Turkcell Ilet. Hiz. now has $5.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 337,170 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 16/04/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – APPLICATION PREPARATION PROCESS FOR LOCAL CURRENCY TRANSFER LICENSE OF PAYCELL LLC IS ONGOING; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 05/04/2018 – Turkcell Is Marketing 10-Year USD Bond in 6.25% Area; 29/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – IN GENERAL MEETING, BOARD AGREED TO PROPOSE AT TOTAL NET 0.734091 LIRA PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – TURKCELL’S PAYCELL APPLIES FOR LOCAL CURRENCY TRANSFER LICENSE; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “Investment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 29/03/2018 – TELIA TURKCELL GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING APPROVED DIVIDENDS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Turkcell ‘BBB-‘ Rating; Outlook Still Negative

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $10.44’s average target is 50.00% above currents $6.96 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 6. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9. Citigroup maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3 to “Outperform”. On Monday, September 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 28. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 6.08 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI® in the United States; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS ON APRIL 4 UNITS OF CO FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC – SEC FILING

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.