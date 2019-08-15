Oldfield Partners Llp Decreased Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $9.02 Million; Stock Value Rose; Kwmg Holding in Centurylink (CTL) Upped as Shares Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 12.55 million shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 7.78 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Prop..

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 22,069 shares to 1,967 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,037 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

