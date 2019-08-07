Oldfield Partners Llp Cut Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $9.02 Million as Shares Rose; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Stake In Office Depot (ODP) Was Increased

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99M market cap company. It closed at $1.75 lastly. It is up 19.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 9.89 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Invest Management Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fmr Llc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 722,050 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 59,622 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 377,488 shares stake. Ww Asset Incorporated invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 376,631 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 41,060 shares. 381,309 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 45,195 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 936,529 shares. Clark Estates Inc accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $613.56M for 19.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $70.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN).

