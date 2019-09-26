Oldfield Partners Llp Cut By $922,200 Its Viacom (VIAB) Position; Forest Hill Capital Has Decreased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake By $586,454

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,498 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 560,697 shares with $12.91M value, down from 586,195 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 527,604 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased Viacom Inc (VIAB) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 31,800 shares as Viacom Inc (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 4.62 million shares with $138.01M value, down from 4.65 million last quarter. Viacom Inc now has $10.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 2.31 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 02/04/2018 – The bid is below Viacom’s current market valuation, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for Immersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows; 10/04/2018 – ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc holds 15,035 shares. Knott David M holds 0.07% or 6,942 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 11,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 111,012 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial, Georgia-based fund reported 1,492 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 44,429 shares. 670,018 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 39,803 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.04% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 3.12 million shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 190,382 shares. 17,335 were accumulated by Affinity Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 5,558 shares. Globeflex Lp has 28,078 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma reported 163,228 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.80 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity. $82,327 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) was bought by OAKLEY THOMAS E on Friday, August 9.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) stake by 503,555 shares to 2.37M valued at $53.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 255,100 shares and now owns 3.87 million shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.71 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.