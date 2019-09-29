Oldfield Partners Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM); Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Stake Held by Braun Stacey Associates Inc

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 526,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.07 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 294,075 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 4,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 118,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 114,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 1.52 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SEES 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.75; 11/04/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WILSON THERAPEUTICS IN RELATION TO THE PUBLIC OFFER FROM ALEXION; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,800 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $75.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,670 shares to 322,650 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,458 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (NYSE:ROP).

