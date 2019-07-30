Oldfield Partners Llp Boosted Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF); State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $445.81 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.34. About 6.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 139,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 819,922 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5.13 million shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.07% or 80,097 shares. Windward Mngmt Co Ca holds 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 25,145 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 5.76 million shares or 1.92% of the stock. 1.64 million were reported by London Of Virginia. Baskin Financial Services reported 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y reported 22,478 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma accumulated 108,554 shares. 56,700 are held by Bonness Enter. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 3.08% or 341,343 shares. Moreover, Friess Associate Limited Co has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,807 shares. Albion Fincl Gp Ut has 160,681 shares. Taylor Asset holds 2,800 shares. White Pine holds 3.27% or 55,464 shares in its portfolio.