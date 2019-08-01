Oldfield Partners Llp Boosted Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake by $54.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Holding in Watsco (WSO) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 130.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 33,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 59,229 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 25,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $160.75. About 90,042 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24M, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 124,306 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Releases Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Results and 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Embraer S.A. Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – Embraer profit misses estimates on defense, business jet writedowns; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 284,505 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $83.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,237 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).