Old West Investment Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $374,787; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares to 264,114 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,500 were reported by Olstein Capital Management L P. King Wealth holds 1.88% or 31,670 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9.71 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 11,237 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 90,863 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,838 shares stake. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.11% or 5,996 shares. Longer Invs stated it has 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 3.37% or 60,683 shares in its portfolio. Baskin Financial Svcs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159,116 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.71% or 121,024 shares. Motco reported 66,633 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 44,385 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 19,214 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 2.48% or 11,586 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Grp accumulated 97,338 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd has 16,937 shares. Aspen Mngmt Inc holds 26,501 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Management Limited Co has invested 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Tru has invested 5.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall And Sullivan Wa holds 17,071 shares. The New York-based Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge L LP Nc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 381,704 shares. Lagoda Limited Partnership stated it has 3,730 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 389 shares. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Management holds 148,217 shares. Wharton Business Gru Limited Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.