Old West Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Antero Resources (AR) by $851,585; Churchill Management Upped Its Cummins Com (CMI) Stake by $800,280; Share Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 7.89 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,437 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 1.00M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Assetmark holds 291 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 418 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 2,095 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ftb Inc owns 31,181 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 24,671 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust And owns 378 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 77,715 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 209,519 shares. First National Tru holds 0.05% or 2,820 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability owns 13,458 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mariner Llc has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 22,206 shares to 383,187 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 6,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,826 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 37,894 shares to 337,894 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Virtu Lc invested in 0.02% or 62,369 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wellington Management Gru Incorporated Llp owns 794,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 858,425 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Regents Of The University Of California reported 67,550 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.01% or 10,899 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 319,768 shares. Voloridge Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 880,971 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 676,477 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen for These 5 Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Reason Colt Is Suspending AR-15 Production Is Not What You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Rally Continues As Bulls Gain Confidence – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $50,284. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30M was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10.