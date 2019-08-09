Old West Investment Management Raised Its Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Position by $2.42 Million; Stock Value Declined; Encana (ECA) Stake Increased by Southport Management Llc

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. It closed at $7.29 lastly. It is up 66.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA – REGARDING FREMANEZUMAB, CO SEES FDA PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN COMING MONTHS & TO RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL & LAUNCH BEFORE 2018 END; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 28.67 million shares traded or 21.44% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt – Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your First Million – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: Tarred And Feathered – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Drug Stocks With Unimaginably Low P/E Ratios – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva Shares Fall Further as Morgan Stanley Downgrades Rating – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).