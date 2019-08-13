Old West Investment Management Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $374,787; Holder Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 67,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 234,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.05 million, up from 167,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $8.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.76. About 29.01M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,165 shares. Schulhoff & invested in 5,823 shares or 0.59% of the stock. F&V Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,731 shares stake. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 5,773 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,877 shares. Beacon Gp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie Ltd reported 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company has 176,868 shares for 5.53% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loomis Sayles & Communication LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,601 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Liability has invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mgmt Pro has 0.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,457 are held by Interest Investors. Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,496 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 0.48% or 105,892 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 120,008 shares. Primecap Ca invested in 3.28M shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ami Asset Mgmt Corp holds 2.45% or 299,404 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assoc invested 2.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eastern State Bank invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 4,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 28,209 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 68,800 shares. Vision Management Incorporated reported 51,564 shares.