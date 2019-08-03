Old West Investment Management Raised Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $7.64 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 1.74 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 39,110 shares to 28,502 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 383,153 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.24% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 534,500 were reported by Rwc Asset Llp. Hightower Lc invested in 17,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Gmt Corporation owns 518,030 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 32,941 shares. Reilly Advisors has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 1.08M shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 3,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 113,706 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 608,755 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C owns 78,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.23 million for 22.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.