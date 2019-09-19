Old West Investment Management Position in Seaspan (SSW) Has Increased by $341,046 as Market Valuation Rose; Dht Holdings (DHT) Holder Polygon Management LTD Lowered Holding by $780,000

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 37,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 337,894 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 13,446 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 06/03/2018 Seaspan Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 13/04/2018 – SEASPAN FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 116,881 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 157,545 shares to 141,317 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty F by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

