Old West Investment Management Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Has Cut by $1.26 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Holding by $2.24 Million; Share Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.23M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 90.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 34,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 38,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.74M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,361 shares to 11,951 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Management Ltd accumulated 830,863 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland And Co has invested 1.09% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Covington Capital Mngmt reported 25,970 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Principal Group invested in 0.11% or 1.87M shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.93% or 46,360 shares. Moreover, Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 800 shares. Clark Estates Ny reported 49,550 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca holds 49,123 shares. Assetmark holds 0.36% or 615,124 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 243,697 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,060 shares. Foundation Mgmt invested in 227,981 shares. Moreover, Sky Investment Gp Ltd has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 21,641 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Court Ruling Topples Trump Order, No Price Display in TV Ads – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Gilead (GILD), Nurix Announce Pact to Develop Novel Therapies for Cancer and Other Diseases – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings Disappoint on Weak HCV Sales? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Run for Cover From Major Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company Announces Offering of $250 Million of Additional Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TopBuild Corp (BLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 nails next technical target, Nasdaq ventures atop the 8000 mark – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares to 507,999 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7. On Friday, May 24 the insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N.