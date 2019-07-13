Old West Investment Management Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Has Decreased by $3.30 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Has Lowered Stake by $2.67 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 10,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 80,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 41,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,127 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 70,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.53 million shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU had sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 520 shares to 20,613 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Productions (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.