Old West Investment Management Lowered Position in Enphase Energy (ENPH) by $4.63 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Increases Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc analyzed 514,762 shares as the company's stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 3.94 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 617,359 shares as the company's stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 3.49M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.67M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 740,113 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares to 427,823 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 22,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,588 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.