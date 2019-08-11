Old West Investment Management Lowered Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Gates Capital Management Increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.78 million shares traded or 40.12% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.14M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 13/03/2018 – Tracinda Corporation Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts Intl. to 4.8%; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “S&P 500 nails next technical target, Nasdaq ventures atop the 8000 mark – MarketWatch” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney+ And Bank Majors Step Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Limited Liability Corp owns 15,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 59,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Co invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 3.89 million shares. Starr reported 9,945 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 323,756 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 386,303 shares. Central Natl Bank And Trust Company invested 0.3% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 190,802 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. 9.86 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 0.05% or 212,218 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 39,374 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 15,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $438,100 activity. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, June 5. 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 13 shares. 190,900 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 107,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 324,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 97,539 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 260,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest. D E Shaw & owns 65,673 shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,960 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16,617 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Land & Buildings Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.48 million shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested in 23,901 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $115.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ion Geophysical Corp by 187,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Resorts declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.