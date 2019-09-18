Old West Investment Management Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 24,819 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 29,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 1.73 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 464,068 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Internation by 65,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 88,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 937,299 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Group.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is TDS (TDS) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Pcl holds 0.01% or 126,403 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 1.17 million are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 112,670 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 14 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co reported 172,634 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru Co has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 2.61 million shares. 6,506 are owned by Westpac Banking Corp. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech reported 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Axa, a France-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 75,370 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 53,939 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,928 shares to 275,252 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 917,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 1.69M are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 0.19% or 584,325 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 53,709 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 209,635 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bank Of The West reported 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 30,270 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc accumulated 207,219 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 36,448 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 41 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 297,326 shares. 29,452 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Century invested in 4.01M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Com Dc accumulated 427,771 shares.