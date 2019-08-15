Old West Investment Management Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Position; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Decreased Its Position

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 26,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 52,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $282.56. About 832,828 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 12.06M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 13/03/2018 – Sosei Regains Worldwide Rights from Teva to Develop and Commercialize Novel Small Molecule CGRP Antagonists for Migraine and Other Severe Headaches; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (Call) (NYSE:MRK) by 101,612 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 84,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Comm Ltd has 510 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fred Alger invested 2.88% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Barclays Public Limited holds 1.06 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Mngmt invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Smith Salley And Associates has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,272 shares. Moreover, Karp Capital Mngmt has 0.84% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,860 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 25 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 428 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt holds 17,314 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 215 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 54,075 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp Capital Ltd holds 338,348 shares.