Old West Investment Management Lifted Its Position in Freeport (FCX) as Stock Price Declined; Bce (BCE) Holding Upped by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 27.28 million shares traded or 44.02% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 16,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 736,491 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.50 million, up from 720,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 899,916 shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,149 shares to 399,494 shares, valued at $36.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,775 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty F by 33,275 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 157,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,317 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of stock was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of stock was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.